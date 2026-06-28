Marcus Rashford’s girlfriend Lucia Loi has revealed her secret battle with endometriosis





The influencer, 28, shared an emotional post on Instagram on Friday as she lay in bed in tears while struggling with the condition.



Endometriosis is where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other parts of the body.





She wrote: ‘This was me last night. I had my heels on, my makeup done, and I was ready to go and celebrate my friend’s birthday. Endometriosis had other ideas.’



Lucia said she finally had the courage to speak out as she pleaded for further research to be done to help those battling the condition.





The WAG added: ‘I’ve been meaning to post about this for so long, but I never really found the courage.



‘Last night, though, I felt so much anger at the fact that so many women go through this while there are so few effective treatment options and the condition remains so under-researched. Over time I have found some things that have helped to an extent and intend to share more of that.’





Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, commented: ‘Love you special girl’ while others wrote: ‘Stay strong’ and ‘Well done for speaking. I’m sure you will help many women’.





Lucia has been supporting Marcus in America as England compete in the 2026 World Cup.



Lucia and Marcus first started dating when they were pupils at Ashton on Mersey school in Greater Manchester at the age of 15.





She has been seen supporting Marcus at football games over the years, including during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and has been seen in the stands at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.- daily mail sport