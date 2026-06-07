🚨 MASS DEPORTATIONS OF ILLEGAL BLACK IMMIGRANTS ON THE WAY? PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA SET TO ADDRESS SOUTH AFRICA AS PRESSURE GROWS FOR TOUGHER ACTION ON BORDER SECURITY AND ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION





South Africans are eagerly awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected address, with immigration emerging as one of the most debated issues in the country.





Calls for stronger border control, stricter enforcement of immigration laws and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals have intensified in recent months, with many communities arguing that illegal immigration is placing additional pressure on jobs, housing, healthcare and public services.





While there has been widespread speculation about possible government action, no official announcement regarding mass deportations has been confirmed. However, many citizens are hoping the President will outline new measures to address concerns around illegal immigration and border security.





The upcoming address is expected to attract significant attention as South Africans look for answers on one of the country’s most controversial issues.



💬 If you were President, what action would you take to address illegal immigration in South Africa? 🇿🇦🔥