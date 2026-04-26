 HEARTBREAK IN KZN: MASS FUNERAL FOR 7 FAMILY MEMBERS BRUTALLY MURDERED — SOUTH AFRICA DEMANDS JUSTICE AS SHOCKING DETAILS EMERGE 





South Africa is mourning after a horrific tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal left seven members of the same family dead in a brutal attack that has shaken the nation.





According to reports, the victims were abducted from their home in Newark, near Mandeni, before being driven to the Melmoth area where they were killed — a crime described as both calculated and devastating.





 A mass funeral is now set to take place in KwaDukuza, where hundreds are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the victims.





 Funeral details:



Venue: Stanger High School Sports Ground



Time: 09:00 – 12:00



Followed by cremation at Stanger Crematorium





 In a major development, three suspects (aged 21, 26, and 28) have already been arrested, bringing some hope that justice may be served.



 But the nation is asking:



How could such a brutal crime happen to an entire family?





Are communities safe enough?



And what more must be done to stop violent crime?



⚖️ As families grieve and communities gather, the call for justice grows louder.



 South Africans are united in one message:

Enough is enough.



️ May the souls of the departed rest in peace.