Massive Crowds Fill Tehran as State Funeral for Former Supreme Leader Khamenei Begins



Huge crowds gathered at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran as Iran officially began public funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





The mosque complex was filled with mourners arriving from across the country to pay their final respects. Iranian authorities expect attendance to reach millions of people over the course of the multi-day ceremonies, making it one of the largest public gatherings in the country’s recent history.





The atmosphere was marked by solemn mourning, with many attendees praying, weeping, and observing traditional religious rituals as the coffin was placed inside the Grand Mosalla for public viewing.





The state funeral is scheduled to continue over the coming days under extensive security arrangements before the burial ceremony in Mashhad, Khamenei’s hometown.