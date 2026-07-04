UNITED STATES: ‘May God protect me’ – Texas mom of five’s chilling last post before she was allegedly killed by two sisters





A Texas mom of five posted a chillingly cryptic message about God’s protection just days before she was allegedly killed by a pair of smiling sisters and their friend.





“May God protect me from what my eyes don’t see and what my ears don’t hear,” reads the video prayer posted on Caroline “Caro” Peña’s Facebook on June 11, which was her final post.





Last Thursday, Peña, 32, fought for her life after 19-year-old Amaya Cookie Diaz repeatedly stabbed her in the back during a heated confrontation, according to Del Rio police and a photograph captured during the alleged broad daylight attack.





Cookie, her sister Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and their 21-year-old friend Kyandra Renee Faz now face first-degree murder charges after authorities reported that the latter two beat Peña after she had been stabbed. Just two hours after the brutal attack, Cookie and Kitty flashed twisted smiles as police hauled them off in handcuffs.





Peña was rushed to a local hospital and succumbed to the stab wounds at a medical facility in San Antonio later that night.





The three accused attackers remain behind bars after each was issued a $5 million bond by a judge during their first court appearance Friday, when they all requested court-appointed attorneys.