Mbappé shuts down presidency rumors

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Mbappé shuts down presidency rumors

France captain Kylian Mbappé has firmly ruled out a political future, telling reporters he has zero intention of becoming President of France.



When asked about life after football, the 27-year-old superstar made it clear:

“Politics ? That’s not my path. I want to win titles, not elections.”

The quick hits:

· No presidential run…ever



· Focused on Real Madrid & France duty

· Called the speculation “flattering but unrealistic”

Mbappé has been vocal on social issues before (racism, youth voting) but insists that’s where it ends….activist, not candidate.



Your take, M21: Would you rather see him lift the World Cup again or walk into the Élysée Palace ?

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