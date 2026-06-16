Mbappé shuts down presidency rumors
France captain Kylian Mbappé has firmly ruled out a political future, telling reporters he has zero intention of becoming President of France.
When asked about life after football, the 27-year-old superstar made it clear:
“Politics ? That’s not my path. I want to win titles, not elections.”
The quick hits:
· No presidential run…ever
· Focused on Real Madrid & France duty
· Called the speculation “flattering but unrealistic”
Mbappé has been vocal on social issues before (racism, youth voting) but insists that’s where it ends….activist, not candidate.
Your take, M21: Would you rather see him lift the World Cup again or walk into the Élysée Palace ?