MEDIA DARLINGS IN TEARS AS GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER





Sara Sidner captured the raw moment as Erika Kirk fled the Washington Hilton after shots were fired inside the annual media gala.





Sidner passed Kirk leaving the event and reported she was “extremely upset and in tears,” saying “I just want to leave.”





The video shows the chaos inside the ballroom and hallways: formally dressed attendees rushing for exits, crowding doors, and hurrying out as the breaking news banner flashed across CNN screens.