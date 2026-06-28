Meet Kabelo Lekalakala a successful Ostrich farmer from Brits in the North West province.



After matriculating he successfully completed a BTech Business Administration in 2013.





He always wanted to be a farmer and was inspired by the farms he passes on his way to Sonop near Brits.



In August 2017, he relocated to Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, where was employed and started working with ostrich.





He learnt everything regarding ostrich farming from value chain, breeding and growing to slaughtering, leather tanning, and making feather and eggshell decorations



As he developed a broad understanding of the business, he began researching ostrich farming. In January 2018 he took the plunge and launched his own ostrich farming in Brits, North West.





He started off his operation by buying 17-day-old ostrich chicks from his previous employer and transporting them to his home farm in North West.



He started started out by placing the small chicks in the garage at his home. As they grew lager, he constructed a 4m × 3m roofed structure to keep them save at night. The structure was left open during the day to enable the chicks roam around outside.





He later sold his car and bought a 7ha farm equipped for ostrich breeding.



Today he supplies his ostrich meat to Woolworth, Checkers, Boxer and local butcheries.



For more info:

📱 073 621 1584 (WhatsApp)

Facebook: PITSO Ostrich Farm