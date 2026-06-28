🤬🇮🇷 Mehdi Taremi, Iran’s captain did not hold back on his criticism of FIFA and Gianni Infantino:





🗣️ “It’s a disaster of a World Cup, A DISASTER.



I mean, FIFA, they have to solve all these problems here, but unfortunately they haven’t been able to fix it from the start.





Mr. Infantino came to our locker room after the first game against New Zealand and said: ‘It’s just the beginning…’ but the group stage ends tomorrow.





We don’t have our logistics people here, they don’t have visas. How is it possible that we have to travel to Tijuana every single time?





We love the Mexican people, we love Tijuana. They’re great, extremely humble people, we love them. But this isn’t right for professional players and a professional tournament. In our view, this is not fair at all. Do you think this situation is fair?”