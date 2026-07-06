Merchant vessel attacked in the Red Sea near Yemen



A merchant vessel has been attacked in the Red Sea, approximately 56 km west of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).





The vessel reported coming under attack from an unidentified source. Authorities are investigating the incident, while UKMTO has advised all ships transiting the region to exercise heightened caution.





The attack comes as the Red Sea remains a key global shipping corridor linking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea. The waterway has faced repeated security threats since Houthi attacks on commercial shipping began during the Israel–Hamas conflict.





The latest incident raises fresh concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most strategically important trade and energy routes.