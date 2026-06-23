Messi missed the penalty. That was already news. But what IShowSpeed did at that exact moment stole the whole show. 





The American streamer was live-streaming the match between Argentina and Austria when Leo’s ball flew wide of the goal. The reaction was instant: Speed literally went flying, did a backflip right in the middle of the stream, and unleashed absolute chaos among his followers. Screams, laughter, the studio turned upside down. Within minutes, the clip was already racing across X and TikTok at full speed. 露





Users were quick to point out the obvious: the streamer’s reaction was infinitely more spectacular than the penalty itself. Some joked that Speed turns every match into a show of its own and that the World Cup now has two attractions — what happens on the field and what happens on his stream. One thing is certain: if Messi misses again, no one is going to want to miss IShowSpeed’s broadcast. ⚽