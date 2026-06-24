Michael Jackson has reportedly earned around $3.5 billion since his death.



That is not a typo.





$3.5 billion.



More than 15 years after he passed away, the King of Pop is still one of the most powerful money-making names in entertainment.





His music still streams.



His image still sells.



His catalogue is still valuable.



His legacy still reaches every corner of the world.





Most artists dream of having one hit that survives a lifetime.



Michael Jackson built a catalogue that kept generating money long after he was gone.





“Billie Jean.”



“Beat It.”



“Thriller.”



“Smooth Criminal.”



“Man in the Mirror.”



Songs that never really disappeared.



They kept playing in cars.





At weddings.



In films.



On radio.



In stadiums.



Across generations.





Forbes has ranked Michael Jackson as the highest-earning deceased celebrity again and again, and his estate has reportedly generated billions since 2009.



It is almost impossible to imagine.





An artist gone from the world, but still outselling, outstreaming and out-earning almost everyone.



That is the difference between fame and legacy.



Fame is what happens while people are watching.





Legacy is what keeps moving when you are no longer here.



Michael Jackson did not just make hits.



He built something that still prints money, still fills dance floors, and still reminds the world why they called him the King of Pop.