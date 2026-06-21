Michael Sata Held a Massive Rally in kapiri but Received Only 200 Votes – Wynter Kabimba



By Staff Reporter



Former Justice Minister Wynter Kabimba has said that large political rallies should not be used as a measure of a candidate’s popularity, arguing that people often attend rallies for reasons other than political support.





Kabimba explained that during the 2006 elections, the late Michael Sata attracted a huge crowd at a rally in kapiri, with the gathering reportedly causing significant traffic congestion. However, despite the impressive turnout, Sata received only about 200 votes in the area and went on to lose both the 2006 and 2008 presidential elections.





He stated that rally attendance can be misleading, as many people attend political gatherings simply because they have nothing else to do at the time.



Commenting on the current political landscape, Kabimba said that if elections were held today, he would vote for President . He explained that he has heard the President’s message and believes it offers a clear economic direction for the country, unlike the opposition, whom he accused of failing to present a convincing economic agenda.





Kabimba made the remarks during an appearance on Matters Arising on Prime TV on Friday evening.



Current Zambia