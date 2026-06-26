MILES SAMPA ADVOCATES FOR ARREST OF OPPOSITION PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND CALLS FOR RELEASE OF WHY ME

SAMPA ADVOCATES FOR ARREST OF OPPOSITION PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND CALLS FOR RELEASE OF WHY ME





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa says he would rather see some presidential candidates contesting the August 13 General Election behind bars than on the campaign trail, arguing that they have failed to account for alleged acts of corruption committed while in public office.





He says authorities should instead consider releasing jailed political figures, including Nickson Chilangwa and social media personality Why Me, whom he claims was only being used, while imprisoning some aspiring presidential candidates whom he believes have unresolved corruption allegations.





Speaking during a UPND Alliance media briefing, Mr. Sampa further described President Hakainde Hichilema as a good-hearted leader, saying he has shown restraint despite the corruption allegations surrounding some of his political opponents.





He maintained that those seeking the presidency should first account for their record in public office before asking Zambians to entrust them with leadership once again.



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