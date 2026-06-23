MLB Backs Down: Commissioner Admits Error After Threatening Christian Players for Bible Verses on Pride Caps





Senator Josh Hawley just scored a big win for religious freedom. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred has folded after Hawley called out the league for targeting San Francisco Giants pitchers who dared to write a simple Bible reference on their Pride Night hats





In his tweet, Hawley declared: “MLB Commissioner writes to me and admits they were wrong to threaten the Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to fine or discipline these players – or any players for their religious beliefs.”





The pitchers—Landen Roupp, J.T. Brubaker, and Ryan Walker—wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on their rainbow-themed caps. That verse from Genesis celebrates God’s covenant with the rainbow after the flood—not some attack on anyone, just a quiet profession of faith. One player even opted out of the Pride hat entirely.





Instead of letting men express their deeply held beliefs, MLB rushed in with warnings, enforcing their so-called “neutral” uniform policy. But as Hawley exposed, this neutrality is selective. The league has happily pushed BLM messages, Pride parades, and other left-wing causes while treating Christian faith like a problem to be policed.





Manfred’s June 19 letter tries to spin it as a simple mix-up due to poor communication with the team. He claims no fines were issued, players can opt out of Pride events without penalty, and MLB “respects players’ religious beliefs.”