M’mbelwa Kingdom mourns death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV



The M’mbelwa Kingdom of Malawi has joined Zambia’s Ngoni people in mourning the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, with His Royal Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V describing the loss as a painful moment for the Ngoni nation across Southern Africa.





Malawi, 2 June – In a statement issued on Monday, M’mbelwa V said he had received an official delegation from Chipata, led by Inkosi Saili and accompanied by Zambian government officials, who travelled to Malawi to formally communicate the passing of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV.





The delegation delivered the message in accordance with Ngoni cultural traditions, which require news of a death to be conveyed in person rather than through indirect means.





“Today, Monday, with a heavy heart, I received a delegation from Chipata, Zambia, led by Inkosi Saili, together with government officials from the Republic of Zambia,” M’mbelwa V said.





He noted that the visit reflected the deep cultural bonds that continue to unite Ngoni communities across borders and generations.





The Malawi monarch expressed gratitude to Inkosi Saili, the Royal Establishment, the Government of Zambia and the Ngoni Kingdom of Zambia for upholding the customs and traditions handed down by their forefathers.





M’mbelwa V described Mpezeni IV as a distinguished traditional leader whose reign was marked by efforts to promote peace, unity and harmony among his people.





He said the M’mbelwa Kingdom stood in full solidarity with the Royal Family, the Ngoni people of Zambia and all those affected by the loss.





The monarch called on Ngoni subjects across Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania to mourn with dignity while celebrating the life and legacy of a leader who dedicated himself to the wellbeing of his people.





“May God grant strength and comfort to his family and to all Ngoni subjects across Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania,” he said.





The death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV marks the end of an era for one of Zambia’s most influential traditional institutions, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the region.



©Nkanionline 2026 #NewsOnDemand