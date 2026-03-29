MODERN WARFARE ISN’T WON BY TECHNOLOGY ALONE BUT WITH AFRO-JUJU



-Uganda Military Chief seeks permission from Dad and Isreal to invade Iran





“All I’m asking is for Israel to make a call to Uganda—and for my dad to give me permission—then give us 48 hours and the world will witness something remarkable.





Modern warfare isn’t won by technology alone. Uganda has a unique strength, often described as “Afro Juju,” and it seizes opportunities when they arise.





The record speaks for itself—just look at our involvement in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic”