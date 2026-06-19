Mojtaba Khamenei says he approved Iran-US MoU despite reservations

A message attributed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said he authorized the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the presidents of Iran and the United States despite having “another view in principle,” after receiving assurances that Iran’s rights and those of the “Resistance Front” would be protected.

In the message issued after the signing, Khamenei said Iranian officials had made extensive efforts “out of compassion and goodwill” to reach the agreement, while describing US President Donald Trump as having acted “out of desperation” and used “all kinds of leverage” to secure it.

Khamenei said he had given his approval after President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his capacity as head of the Supreme National Security Council, pledged on behalf of himself and other council members to safeguard Iran’s national rights and the interests of the Resistance Front.

“He also made clear that if the American side seeks excessive demands, they will not accept them,” Khamenei said.

The message appeared aimed at addressing criticism from hardliners opposed to the deal, with Khamenei saying the Iranian nation and himself would now await the fulfillment of the stated conditions.

He also warned that future in-person negotiations would not amount to accepting the position of “the enemy.”

“From this moment, we — you, the proud nation, and this humble servant — will await the realization of the stated conditions,” he said.