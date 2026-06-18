“Running From Xenophobia? More Than 100 Zimbabweans Reportedly Spend a Freezing Night Outside the Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town After Fleeing Fear, Threats and Uncertainty”

More than 100 Zimbabwean nationals reportedly spent a cold winter night outside the Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town after seeking assistance amid growing fears linked to anti-immigrant tensions. According to reports shared on social media, many of those gathered said they were fleeing threats, harassment and uncertainty as pressure mounts on undocumented foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Images circulating online showed people sleeping outside the consulate in freezing conditions, with temperatures reportedly dropping to around 10°C or lower overnight. The situation sparked widespread debate, with some calling for urgent humanitarian assistance while others argued that the Zimbabwean government should do more to support its citizens abroad.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was among those who raised concerns about the plight of the Zimbabweans, urging authorities to intervene and provide shelter and assistance. The incident comes amid growing national discussions around immigration, border control and calls by some activist groups for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

At the time of reporting, there had been no official response regarding the claims that people seeking help were unable to access shelter at the consulate.