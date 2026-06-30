Morocco’s saviour ISSA DIOP was born in France to a Senegalese father and a Moroccan mother.





He played at under-16, under-19 and under-21 levels for France.



He was eligible to play for Senegal and Morocco as well due to his parentage from both countries.





In March 2026, he was called up by Morocco for the first time.



His first goal for Morocco has come on the biggest stage, a 91st minute equalizer against the Netherlands that forced the tie into extra time and penalties which Morocco won.



Hero!



Ade Divine