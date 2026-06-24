Moscow Rejects U.S. as Mediator, Putin Warns Europe Is Preparing for War



The Kremlin and Russia’s Foreign Ministry have issued fresh statements in response to efforts by Ukraine and several European countries to involve U.S. President Donald Trump in future peace negotiations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a meeting with foreign representatives that the United States has “lost its legitimacy as an impartial mediator,” arguing that Washington can no longer be considered neutral while continuing to expand sanctions pressure against Russia.





At nearly the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a graduation ceremony for military and law enforcement officers, claimed that Western nations — particularly in Europe — are now openly preparing for a potential confrontation with Russia through large-scale increases in defense spending and military modernization.





Reaffirming Moscow’s long-standing position on the battlefield, Putin once again demanded the unconditional withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the entire Donbas region.





The Russian leader also claimed that Russian troops are close to capturing the strategically important frontline city of Kostiantynivka, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region.





The statements underscore Moscow’s continued hardline stance as fighting intensifies and diplomatic efforts remain stalled.