MOUNT NYANGANI IS “ALIEN BASE” WHERE MINISTER’S KIDS VANISHED WITHOUT TRACE IN 1981 – CIA AGENT



Former CIA remote viewer makes stunning claims on the extraterrestrial





Mount Nyangani became infamous in 1981 when the two teenage daughters of Zimbabwe’s former Finance Minister, Tichaendepi Masaya, vanished on its slopes. Despite massive search operations, no trace of them or their remains was ever found.





That tragedy was only the beginning. At least eight people have disappeared without a trace on the mountain over the years. Today, hikers still report sudden, blinding whiteouts that roll in within minutes, followed by terrifying auditory hallucinations, a crushing sense of confusion, and what survivors call “lost time.” Local tradition holds strict rules and beliefs around the peak, and authorities now require a mandatory guided tour for all hikes due to the terrain and folklore.





The mystery deepened this week after former CIA remote viewer Lyn Buchanan reignited controversy. Speaking on the American Alchemy podcast, Buchanan claimed the declassified Stargate Project identified four alleged alien bases on Earth — and Mount Nyangani was one of them.





According to Buchanan, the other sites are Mount Hayes in Alaska, Mount Zeil in Australia, and a location in the Pyrenees Mountains between Spain and France. Each, he said, serves a different purpose: intelligence gathering, UFO arrivals, and repairs of extraterrestrial craft.





“Mount Nyangani is an alien base,” Buchanan claimed, adding fresh fuel to decades of speculation.



From at least the 1970s to the 1990s, the CIA spent millions of dollars researching the claims of “psychic spies,” also known as remote viewers, much of it for the U.S. government’s Stargate Project. They were part of a program that conducted experiments using people who claimed they could see distant or otherwise unseen subjects using only their minds.





Over the years, they have claimed to have seen proof of life on the planet Mars, a secret complex of towers and buildings on the moon’s surface where the aliens worked, the location of the Ark of the Covenant, and the locations of several alien bases.





Buchanan described Mount Nyangani as a specialist maintenance facility for UFOs.



Perched at 2,592m in Nyanga National Park, Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands, Mount Nyangani is the country’s highest peak and offers stunning views of Mozambique. But behind the views lies a mountain locals have long believed is more than just rock and mist. With disappearances, sudden fogs, hallucinations, and now claims of extraterrestrial activity, Nyangani remains one of Zimbabwe’s most haunting — and most watched — places.

Credit: Fanuel Viriri