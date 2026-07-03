Mourinho’s constant calls for defensive reinforcements make perfect sense.



It feels like he’s trying to avoid the same mistake Florentino Pérez made during his first Galácticos era.





Back then, Real Madrid had incredible attacking talent… Ronaldo, Zidane, Figo, Beckham, Raúl, and Guti… but the defensive core simply wasn’t at the same level.





A team can have all the superstars in attack, but without a solid defensive foundation, it’s difficult to dominate consistently.



The best teams are built on balance.





You don’t win everything by stacking world-class attackers alone.



You win by having elite quality at both ends of the pitch.