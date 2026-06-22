MTN Mobile Money Zambia Launches Salary Advance



Lusaka, Zambia — MTN Mobile Money Zambia today announced the launch of Salary Advance, a new digital financing solution now available on the Kongola Marketplace. Designed specifically for individuals in formal employment, Salary Advance provides eligible customers with instant access to structured salary-based financing, disbursed directly to their MoMo wallet upon approval.





The launch of Salary Advance responds to a growing need among salaried Zambians for reliable, flexible financial support. Many formally employed individuals face unexpected expenses — from school fees and medical bills to home improvements and family emergencies — but are often underserved by traditional financing options that come with lengthy approval timelines and rigid repayment conditions. Salary Advance addresses these gaps by offering a solution that is fast, transparent, and built around the realities of salaried life.





Speaking on the launch, MTN Mobile Money Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Komba Malukutila, said: “We are delighted to introduce Salary Advance to our customers. Access to convenient and responsible financing has never been more important, and this solution has been built with the salaried employee in mind. By aligning repayments to income and simplifying the application process, we are giving customers greater financial flexibility, peace of mind, and confidence.”





Salary Advance is available to formal employees in the public sector. Eligible customers can apply quickly and digitally, with approved funds disbursed instantly to their MoMo wallet. Repayments are structured and deducted directly from the customer’s salary, removing the complexity of manual repayment management.





Key features of Salary Advance include instant digital onboarding and approval, immediate disbursement to the customer’s MoMo wallet, transparent repayment terms aligned to salary cycles, a secure and professionally managed platform, and dedicated customer support available via 111.





Salary Advance is part of the growing Kongola Marketplace ecosystem on MTN MoMo. As part of this ecosystem, the solution reflects MTN Mobile Money Zambia’s broader commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centred financial solutions that improve everyday lives.





Customers can access Salary Advance by dialling *115#, selecting option 6 (Kongola & Savings), and then option 5 (Salary Advance). For more information, customers can call 111.