MUKUKA APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT TO CONTINUE ENGAGING LUNGU FAMILY

Youth advocate Tiza Mukuka has appealed to the Zambian Government to continue engaging the family of former President Edgar Lungu with humility and dialogue, despite recent court setbacks in efforts to repatriate the late leader’s remains.

Speaking the Zambian gazette media, Mukuka urged authorities to avoid further legal battles and instead pursue a conciliatory approach aimed at reaching a mutual understanding with the Lungu family.

“My appeal to the government is to compromise and continue engaging the Lungu family rather than using the courts. I believe the family had intended to bring President Lungu home at some point,” Mukuka said

He further called on the government not to abandon efforts to secure the repatriation of the former Head of State’s remains, even after indicating that it would not appeal the latest court ruling.

Mukuka emphasized that continued dialogue and respect for the family’s position could help foster consensus and ultimately lead to a resolution acceptable to all parties.

His remarks come amid ongoing public interest in the dispute surrounding the repatriation and burial arrangements of former President Edgar Lungu.