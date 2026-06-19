Mulungushi Textiles has only printed UPND logos from time it was opened, says Mundubile





TONSE PF Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says workers on the Copperbelt have become so frustrated by poor working conditions and low wages that some are deliberately reporting for work while intoxicated in order to be dismissed and receive separation packages.





Speaking on BM8 Podcast, Mundubile claimed that many workers are under-remunerated and see dismissal as the only available route to access a lump-sum payout.



“The situation on the Copperbelt is very difficult. Workers are frustrated and some are reporting for work drunk so that they can be dismissed and get their separation packages,” he said.





Mundubile said his government would focus on improving workers’ welfare and creating sustainable employment opportunities if elected in the August polls.



He also pledged to immediately reverse the government’s decision to relocate the Zambia Correctional Service headquarters from Kabwe to Lusaka, arguing that the move had worsened the economic challenges facing the Central Province town.





According to Mundubile, restoring the headquarters to Kabwe would help stimulate economic activity and create opportunities for local businesses.



The opposition leader further promised to revive Zambia Railways, which he said was once a major source of employment in Kabwe and played a critical role in the country’s economy.





On industrial development, Mundubile criticized the government’s handling of Mulungushi Textiles, claiming that despite President Hakainde Hichilema’s reopening of the company, little had been achieved in terms of job creation.



“The only thing that happened at Mulungushi Textiles after it was opened was the printing of UPND logos. No one has been employed there,” he alleged.





Meanwhile, Mundubile said artisanal mining should be protected and supported as a source of livelihood for many young people across the country.



He argued that investors entering the mining sector should not displace local youths from mining areas.



“Investors can come, but they must not compete for dumpsites with our youths who have been deriving a livelihood from these activities for a long time,” he said.





Mundubile pledged that a Tonse Alliance government would secure mining opportunities for local youths and establish the Ministry of Mines offices in every district where mining activities are taking place.





He said the move would help formalize artisanal mining operations, improve regulation and ensure that local communities benefit from the country’s mineral resources.



©️ TV Yatu | June 19, 2026.