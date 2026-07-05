MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI’S THUNDEROUS WELCOME IN KASAMA



Today, Honourable Brian Mundubile and his running mate Honourable Makebi Zulu arrived in Kasama to lead yet another super mega rally, igniting a wave of enthusiasm among the local electorate.





Their arrival was marked by an overwhelming crowd, forcing them to wade through a sea of supporters eager to catch a glimpse and hear their message.



This energetic display reflects growing momentum as the August elections approach.





They have successfully mobilized a spirited base, positioning themselves as strong contenders capable of unseating the incumbent.



Their campaign resonates with many voters who seek change and renewed leadership in the country.





Mundubile and Zulu’s dynamic presence has injected fresh energy into the political landscape, creating an atmosphere charged with hope and anticipation.





As election day nears, all eyes remain on Zambia, where this fervor could decisively shape the country’s future representation and policy direction.