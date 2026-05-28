MUNDUBILE AND ZULU ARE THE BEACON FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL SAYS MSONI



As Zambia gears up for the upcoming August general elections, the political discourse intensifies, with key figures offering strategic advice and outlining their visions for the nation.

Among these voices, All People Congress (APC) President Nasson Msoni has emerged, issuing a stern caution to young voters regarding the detrimental effects of vote splitting.





His message is unequivocal: the forthcoming election presents a critical juncture, an opportunity to usher in a new, performing government by ousting the incumbent administration.

Msoni’s advocacy centres on a specific electoral strategy, urging support for the National Restoration Party (NRP) and the Patriotic Front (PF) alliance, specifically highlighting the leadership of Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu as the beacon for national renewal.