🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Consolidates Northern Circuit With Large Turnout, Renews Infrastructure Push



NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile on Thursday continued his campaign through the Northern Circuit, drawing sizeable crowds in Isoka and Nakonde as he seeks to consolidate support in regions that traditionally backed the former Patriotic Front.





Addressing supporters, Mundubile renewed his infrastructure agenda, promising to improve connectivity and announcing plans to construct an international airport in Nakonde if elected.



The border town, which sits on one of Southern Africa’s busiest trade corridors linking Zambia and Tanzania, featured prominently in his economic message.





However, the airport pledge immediately attracted political scrutiny, with critics pointing out that the government has already announced and commenced work on an airport project for Nakonde.





The development has added to a growing debate over campaign promises, with observers increasingly assessing whether candidates are proposing new initiatives or repackaging projects already underway.





The Northern Circuit has emerged as one of the country’s most closely watched electoral battlegrounds. While the region has historically leaned towards the former ruling Patriotic Front, it is also one of the key areas where the ruling UPND is attempting to make electoral inroads. As a result, every rally, every promise and every policy announcement is receiving heightened public attention.





With just weeks remaining before polling day, the campaign is steadily shifting from mobilisation to scrutiny. Crowds continue to matter, but increasingly, so do the facts behind the promises.



© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa