🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Courts Farmers with Irrigation, Mechanisation and Faster Maize Payments

Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile used a major rally in Petauke on Friday to unveil what could become one of the most detailed agricultural proposals of his campaign, promising farmers expanded access to mechanisation, irrigation and faster routes to market.

Addressing supporters alongside running mate Makebi Zulu, Mundubile argued that Zambia’s agricultural sector remains constrained by bureaucracy, inadequate support systems and outdated post-harvest practices that delay farmers from earning income from their crops. He pledged to increase access to seed and fertiliser while expanding support for farmers cultivating larger hectarage.

“We will bring tractors closer to the farmer. We will support cooperatives and small-scale farmers with mechanisation and irrigation so that agriculture becomes a business and not merely a struggle for survival,” Mundubile told the crowd.

One proposal that attracted significant attention centred on maize drying technology. Mundubile argued that many farmers are forced to wait months before marketing their grain because traditional drying methods take time to reduce moisture content to acceptable storage levels.

He proposed introducing industrial and commercial drying systems that would allow maize to be processed and sold much earlier after harvest.

“Farmers work hard throughout the season but wait too long to sell their maize and receive payment. We need to shorten that cycle and put money into farmers’ hands much faster,” he said

The proposal has since generated debate within political and agricultural circles. Critics questioned its practicality, while supporters pointed out that commercial grain drying technology is widely used across major agricultural economies to reduce moisture levels, preserve grain quality and accelerate market readiness

Beyond the technology debate lies a broader political message. As campaigns increasingly focus on economic issues, Mundubile appears determined to position agriculture as a central pillar of his rural outreach strategy.

With farming remaining the primary source of livelihood for millions of Zambians, proposals touching on productivity, market access and farmer incomes are likely to feature prominently as candidates compete for support across the countryside.

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