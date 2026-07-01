MUNDUBILE DISTANCES TONSE ALLIANCE FROM KAFWAYA’S AIRPORT REMARKS, PLEDGES DEVELOPMENT FOR BAROTSELAND





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) Presidential Candidate, Brian Mundubile, has distanced both his party and the Tonse Alliance from remarks made by the Alliance Chairperson for Finance, Mutotwe Kafwaya, who suggested that Western Province does not need an international airport





In a statement issued from Isoka, Mr Mundubile has thanked the Barotse Royal Establishment for allowing the party to clarify its position, describing the gesture as a demonstration of respect for dialogue and the right to be heard.



He stresses that Kafwaya’s comments reflected his personal views and not the position of the NRPUP or the Tonse Alliance, adding that the Alliance official has since apologised and is expected to submit a written, unconditional withdrawal of the statement.





Mr Mundubile further assured the BRE that no member of the Tonse Alliance would campaign on a platform that denies development to any part of Zambia, including Barotseland.



He pledged that, if elected, his administration would work closely with the royal establishment to deliver development through a consultative, inclusive and equitable approach.





He says his party would engage the BRE on its policy proposals during the campaign period in Western Province, while noting that the people of Barotseland have endured years of unfulfilled promises, including the proposed King Lewanika University and a stadium, whose construction has yet to commence despite land having been allocated.





Mr Mundubile also referred to promises made by the current administration before the 2021 general elections, saying many remain unrealised, and criticised President Hakainde Hichilema’s January 2024 remarks that “You don’t have a country called Barotseland,” arguing that the statement hurt many people and was never followed by an apology.





He appealed to the people of Barotseland and the country at large to judge his leadership on its own merits and give his party an opportunity to restore public trust.





He adds that NRPUP would promote national reconciliation, unity and prosperity by supporting agriculture, maximising the country’s mineral wealth for the benefit of citizens, and implementing policies informed by research and local realities.





Among the commitments he has outlined for Barotseland are improving major road infrastructure, including the Mongu–Lusaka and Sesheke–Livingstone roads, increasing investment in the cattle industry and controlling foot-and-mouth disease, prioritising local people for employment opportunities in the tourism and service sectors, expanding veterinary and agricultural extension services,improving education standards through the construction of more secondary schools and the recruitment of teachers familiar with the local language and culture and upgrading the airports in Mongu and Kalabo.





And that his government would work hand in hand with the Barotse Royal Establishment to identify development priorities and reach a common position, expressing confidence that together they can transform Barotseland and Zambia as a whole.- Diamond TV