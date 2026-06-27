Mundubile Grounded as Hichilema Flies Freely

…how free and fair is an election campaign asks KOPULANDE



By Staff Reporter – 27 June 2026



With just 45 days remaining before Zambia’s August 13 general elections, Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile finds himself locked out of air transport while his main rival,





President Hakainde Hichilema, campaigns across the country with unrestricted access to helicopters and planes.



This stark imbalance has raised serious questions about the fairness of the electoral process.





Sebastián Kopulande, a Rhodes Scholar and senior member of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, has strongly condemned the restrictions. “It is not fair to have President Hichilema fly around the country while his competition is reduced to road transport. What’s good for the gander must be good for the goose,” he said.





Kopulande recalled that in 2021, Hichilema himself enjoyed unrestricted air travel under then-president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, yet today air operators refuse to sign contracts with Mundubile for fear their licenses could be revoked. “This is sad and does not speak to a free and fair election,” he added.





Mundubile’s campaign has faced repeated setbacks. His passport and phones were confiscated by state police on March 19, and every attempt to hire a helicopter has failed once his name appeared on the flight manifest.





Providers, both local and international, have declined to offer services, citing intimidation and fear of government reprisals. As a result, Mundubile is forced to rely solely on road transport, limiting his ability to reach voters nationwide quick enough.





Born in Mporokoso in 1971, Mundubile is a lawyer by profession and has served as Provincial Minister for Northern Province, Government Chief Whip, and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. L





His presidential vision emphasizes empowering unemployed youth and women, reserving mining dumpsites like the Black Mountain for local communities rather than foreign investors.





He has also criticized the government’s celebration of foreign currency reserves, arguing that “what good is a vault of dollars when the majority of Zambians sleep hungry?”



His campaign promises to strike a balance between economic stability and ensuring that ordinary citizens benefit directly from national wealth.





The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), despite its advantage in mobility, faces mounting challenges ahead of the polls.



Poverty remains widespread, youth unemployment is alarmingly high, and the cost of living continues to rise, leaving many households struggling.





These issues have fuelled discontent and created fertile ground for opposition campaigns.

Yet the denial of air transport to Mundubile has cast a shadow over the democratic process.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is being challenged to comment on why one candidate is denied equal access to campaign tools while another enjoys unfettered privileges.





The principle of fairness demands that all contenders be given equal opportunity to reach the electorate.



As the countdown to August 13 continues, the question remains: where is the fairness when one candidate flies freely across the skies while the other is grounded, unable to traverse the nation with equal speed and reach?





For many observers, the answer is clear—this is not a free and fair election says Sebastian Kopulande.



The ECZ remains silent.