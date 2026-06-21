“MUNDUBILE IS MY MATCH” – FRANK TAYALI PREDICTS 100% UPND VICTORY IN NDOLA CENTRAL

“MY MATCH IS MUNDUBILE” – FRANK TAYALI CONFIDENT OF UPND VICTORY IN NDOLA CENTRAL

Ndola Central aspiring Member of Parliament Frank Tayali has expressed strong confidence in his chances of securing victory for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the constituency during the upcoming elections.





Speaking during his engagements with residents, Tayali boldly declared that he is certain of delivering a 100 percent win for the ruling party in Ndola Central. He dismissed the strength of other candidates contesting the parliamentary seat, stating that they do not pose a significant challenge to his campaign.





According to Tayali, his focus is not on the local contenders but on opposition political figure Brian Mundubile, whom he described as his true political rival.





“I will give the UPND a 100 percent win in Ndola Central because the candidates that are competing with me are not my match. My match is Mundubile,” Tayali said.





The statement has already sparked discussion among political observers and supporters, with many interpreting it as a sign of Tayali’s confidence and determination to retain the constituency for the UPND.





As political campaigns continue to gather momentum across the country, attention is expected to remain on Ndola Central, which is shaping up to be one of the closely watched political battlegrounds ahead of the elections.



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