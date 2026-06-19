MUNDUBILE/MAKEBI RALLIES IN EASTERN PROVINCE WILL GO AHEAD- Tonse Pamodzi Alliance

MUNDUBILE/MAKEBI RALLIES IN EASTERN PROVINCE WILL GO AHEAD



..We will engage ECZ at the Stakeholders’ Meeting they have called to register our concerns….





Tonse Pamodzi Alliance

Press Statement



We have been alerted through social media to the Advisory Note dated 18 June 2026 issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in which the ECZ expresses it’s concerns on the undocumented lack of order in the manner in which Presidential candidates are conducting their campaigns throughout the country and which according to ECZ has the potential to undermine the orderly management of the electoral process and may become a source of conflict among political parties





In this Advisory the ECZ has elected to curtail the Presidential campaigns by 19 June and demanded that going forward all Presidential campaigns shall be conducted in strict accordance with the official Presidential campaign timetable to be developed and administered by the ECZ.





It was even suggested in this Advisory that the Presidential candidates must abandon their campaigns and attend a meeting set for Monday 22 June 2026 to receive the new Presidential campaign timetable





The leadership of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance is deeply concerned with the tone and timing of this Advisory issued by the ECZ. To begin with the ECZ has failed to highlight the lack of order in the Presidential campaigns referred to in the Advisory.





The Presidential candidates to whom the Advisory is addressed have not been pointed to any specific violations or infractions they have committed or indeed any breach of the campaign guidelines given by the ECZ to justify any statements made in the Advisory





Second the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance have arranged their affairs in relation to their campaigns in strict accordance with the campaign timetable and guidelines already issued by the ECZ to the stakeholders participating in the contemplated election.





To this end the advance parties of the Campaign Teams have been deployed to various locations around the country to prepare for the Presidential candidate and his Running mate to visit the areas and campaign while religiously and strictly complying with the ECZ campaign schedule.





This is evidenced by the public gatherings which were graced by the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance leaders soon after announcing the commencement of the campaign which had been delayed by reason of the bereavement in the Ngoni Royal Establishment.





In fact our campaign was disturbed by the Republican President who elected to travel to North Western Province after Tonse Pamodzi Alliance published its program of campaign in Copperbelt North Western and Central Provinces





On the occasion of receiving the present Advisory the Alliance has already dispatched its campaign teams to the Eastern Muchinga and Nothern Provinces in readiness for the tour of the Provinces by the Presidential candidate and his Running mate.





To have the teams pulled back to Lusaka at notice of less than twenty four hours will not only be unfair and unjust but will also result in huge irrecoverable expenses



On the basis of the foregoing We wish to make a demand on the ECZ to consider withdrawing the unfortunate Advisory which has actually negated the imperative foundation for a free fair and credible election.





What we expect is the ECZ to undertake wide stakeholder engagements before taking measures such as the one contained in this Advisory.



More importantly such stakeholder consultation can be undertaken without the necessity of pulling Campaign Teams out of the areas where they have been deployed given the amount of time remaining before the important Presidential and General Elections





What makes this Advisory wholly unjustified and bordering on the nefarious is that it has been issued at the time that the Republican President who is also the Presidential Candidate for the Ruling Party is moving freely around the country and engaging electorates without following the ECZ timetable or guidelines issued to the stakeholders





We wish to reiterate our previous statements made and directed to the ECZ in which we demanded that they act as an independent umpire in the preparation for and management of the forthcoming elections.





Voting is the most emotive exercise in the calendar of any country which is a democracy and those who have the mandate to manage the electoral process must conduct the affairs of their important office in a manner that is impeccable and beyond reproach





In the meanwhile it is given for the notification of the ECZ the public and all to whom this may concern that the campaign programs of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance in Eastern Muchinga and Northern Provinces will proceed as earlier planned and notified to the public.





President Brian Mundubile will be represented at the ECZ stakeholders meeting by duly appointed Electoral Agents



KMG Chisanga- Presidential Spokesperson

TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE