Mundubile Promises to Redirect ZNS from Gold Mining Operations to Infrastructure Development



By Annie C Kaunda



NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has pledged to remove the Zambia National Service (ZNS) from gold mining areas and redirect its efforts towards road construction and dam development if elected into office.





Addressing a rally in Petauke ahead of the August 13 general elections, Mundubile says ZNS personnel should focus on national development projects rather than using firearms to restrict young people from engaging in gold mining activities.





He says under his leadership, ZNS would be tasked with constructing roads and digging dams to support economic growth and improve livelihoods in rural communities.





Mundubile notes that Petauke District urgently needs improved water infrastructure to support livestock farming and irrigation, especially because the majority of residents depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.





The presidential candidate emphasized that investing in infrastructure and water development would help boost agricultural production, create jobs, and improve living standards across the district.

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