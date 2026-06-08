🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Pushes Unity Message as Campaign Questions Persist



Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has renewed his call for national unity, merit-based leadership and an end to regional politics as his campaign seeks to broaden its appeal beyond traditional opposition strongholds.





Speaking after meeting aspiring parliamentary candidates and mobilization teams from Southern Province in Lusaka over the weekend, Mundubile described the gathering as the beginning of a “national movement” aimed at healing divisions and restoring the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.”





“Leadership in Zambia must be based on merit, competence and the ability to deliver results,” Mundubile said, arguing that political competition should not be determined by tribe, region or religion.





The message comes as the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance attempts to position itself as a national alternative to the ruling UPND ahead of the August 13 elections.



Yet the statement has also triggered debate online, where supporters and critics alike continue to question the alliance’s campaign strategy.





While Tonse leaders remain highly visible on social media, television appearances and urban political events, some commentators argue that the campaign has yet to demonstrate a sustained presence in many rural constituencies where elections are often decided.





Others have observed that much of the alliance’s messaging continues to revolve around former President Edgar Lungu’s legacy, governance criticisms and institutional grievances rather than a detailed policy platform capable of competing with the ruling party’s development record.





The challenge facing Mundubile is increasingly becoming one of translation: converting online visibility and urban political energy into a nationwide electoral machine.



Zambian elections are rarely won on social media alone. They are won through structures, organisation and relentless grassroots mobilisation across wards, chiefdoms and rural communities.





With just two months remaining before voting day, the coming campaign period will likely reveal whether the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance can transform its unity message into a national movement or whether its strongest influence will remain concentrated in urban centres and among existing opposition supporters.





For now, Mundubile’s latest intervention signals an attempt to shift the conversation from political grievances toward national identity, leadership and governance.



Whether voters embrace that message remains one of the central questions.





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