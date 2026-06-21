Mundubile says, “I will rule like Lungu.”



By Chilufya Kasonde



The images tell a story that many Zambians remember: carrying stones, confronting military police in our own streets, bags of cash hidden in offices, suspected stolen vehicles, and illegal structures erected on public land.





The Lungu era was marked by lawlessness, political intimidation, and weakened accountability. If Mundubile’s promise is to govern in the same way, then Zambians must carefully consider what that means for the country’s future.





These images do not reflect service or good governance. Instead, they suggest a pursuit of land, wealth, power, and personal gain at the expense of public trust and national development.



They’re not here to govern.

They’re here to grab land, cars, money, power.



#2026: We remember. We refuse. We voted them out.