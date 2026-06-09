Mundubile Makebi Driven out of Chipata by the the police 🚨 told ‘don’t come back’



9th June 26



Presidential Aspirant of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance hon Brian Mundubile and Running Mate hon Makebi Zulu have been escorted out of Chipata by State Police and ordered to head back to LUSAKA without looking back.





Some of their supporters that had gathered to meet them at Protea Hotel in Chipata for indoor party updates have been arrested, SC George Chisanga is currently at Chipata police trying to secure their release.

This is a developing story happening on the sidelines of the burial of the Chief Mpezeni IV.