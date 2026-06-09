Mundubile Makebi Driven out of Chipata by the the police 🚨 told ‘don’t come back’
9th June 26
Presidential Aspirant of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance hon Brian Mundubile and Running Mate hon Makebi Zulu have been escorted out of Chipata by State Police and ordered to head back to LUSAKA without looking back.
Some of their supporters that had gathered to meet them at Protea Hotel in Chipata for indoor party updates have been arrested, SC George Chisanga is currently at Chipata police trying to secure their release.
This is a developing story happening on the sidelines of the burial of the Chief Mpezeni IV.
They are lying. The funeral has ended. Who can chase them this TIME. THEY JUST WANT TO PRETEND AS UF THEY ARE POPULAR.
THESE GUYS are just talking to themselves and the people they have gathered. THESE CROOKS
This year muzaciwona. Moreover you DON’T WANT TO EVEN FUND your campaigns!!
Iam NOT SEEING ANY POLICE IN THIS VIDEO and they are busy lying that he NOT IN THE UNIFORM.
Hahaha mukose guys.