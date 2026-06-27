MUNDUBILE’S LODGE ATTACKED AND DAMAGED BY YOUTHS IN MPOROKOSO



SUBJECT: NORTHERN DIVISION POLICE CONDEMNS ASSAULT, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AT MUNDUBILE LODGE IN MPOROKOSO AND WARNS AGAINST LAWLESSNESS





The Zambia Police Service in Northern Province wishes to inform members of the public that police in Mporokoso District have instituted investigations into a case of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Malicious Damage to Property which occurred on 25th June 2026 at approximately 16:00 hours at Mundubile Lodge, Village Kaliminwa, Chief Mumporokoso’s area in Mporokoso District





The incident was reported by Kelvin Chongo, aged 25, of Village Mpala, Mporokoso District, and Brando Kangwa, aged 37, of Village Kaliminwa, Chief Mumporokoso’s area, both of whom are employed as bricklayers at the newly constructed Mundubile Lodge.





Preliminary investigations indicate that on 25th June 2026 at about 07:00 hours, the complainants reported for work at the lodge, which is owned by aspiring Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile. At around 16:00 hours, a Fuso truck of unknown registration number carrying a large number of male persons reportedly parked outside the lodge premises. It is alleged that a group of youths disembarked and began painting initials associated with the ruling party on the outside wall fence of the premises.





When the complainants attempted to stop the individuals from carrying out the act, the group allegedly became violent and assaulted them using a hammer, stones, and bare hands. As a result, Chongo sustained bruised fingers on the right hand, bruised lips, and injuries to the left knee, while Kangwa complained of pain on the left side of his face.





The same group is further alleged to have damaged glass panes of a guard room situated at the entrance of the lodge, with the value of the damaged property yet to be established.



Police officers visited the scene, documented the damage, and opened a docket of inquiry. Medical report forms have since been issued to the victims, and investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending all those involved have commenced.





The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns all acts of violence, political intolerance, criminality, and destruction of property regardless of the individuals, groups, or political affiliations involved. The law applies equally to all citizens, and no person is above the law.





The Commanding Officer for Northern Division, Mr. Simunji Mulonda, wishes to issue a stern warning to all individuals and groups who may be contemplating engaging in acts of violence, intimidation, vandalism, or any other form of lawlessness that the Zambia Police Service will not tolerate such conduct in the province. Anyone found engaging in criminal activities will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.





Members of the public are further urged to resolve disputes through lawful means and to cooperate with police by providing any information that may assist investigations into this matter. Those responsible for the assault and damage to property should know that police efforts to bring them to justice have already commenced and will continue until all perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that peace prevails throughout Northern Province.



Issued by:



SIMUNJI MULONDA

COMMANDING OFFICER

NORTHERN DIVISION

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE



Date: 25th June 2026



SOURCE: Prime Television Zambia