Edgar Lungu’s legacy is terrible, says Wynter!



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says evidence of late President Edgar Lungu’s alleged terrible legacy is out there for people to see.





And Kabimba says NRPUP Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile is not pure PF.



Speaking on Prime Television’s Matters Arising program last night, Kabimba likened the Patriotic Front – PF factions to an orphanage.





“Edgar Lungu’s legacy in terms of governance, in my view, was terrible an I think th evidence is there.



“So if anybody is going to say, that they should be voted for because they want to reincarnate ECL, and adopt his governance, oh my God! I would be surprised which average Zambian would want to vote for them,” Kabimba remarked.





He backed his assertion by citing issues of cadreism under the Edgar Lungu regime, among others.



He says at the time he was a member of the PF, Brian Mundubile was a member of the MMD.





“This PF orphanage, this orphanage has been in existence from the time ECL died. And then, Brian Mundubile comes, he is not pure PF, he was not there when I was in PF myself.





“He was MMD. He comes up and he says, he makes a very dangerous statement which for me I think it was suicide. And I am surprised that UPND are not talking about it,” Kabimba remarked.



TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 21, 2026.