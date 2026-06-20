By Given Mutinta

MUNDUBILE’S SIMPLE AND RELEVANT WAY OF WOOING VOTERS



Yesterday, the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), under the leadership of presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu, captivated large crowds in Petauke difficult for some people to stomach.





This event showcased a powerful example of political engagement rooted in genuine understanding of local realities and aspirations.



What distinguished Mundubile’s address was his contextualisation of the challenges facing the people of Eastern Province.





Instead of abstract rhetoric, he spoke directly to everyday concerns: the urgent need for more clinics, improved access to markets where farmers can sell their produce, establishment of ginneries for tobacco processing, and facilities such as groundnut mills.





He further highlighted the importance of timely delivery of seeds, fertilisers, and chemicals, road improvements, creation of dams for animal husbandry and irrigation, veterinary hospitals, and ensuring fair prices for agricultural products.





Mundubile’s approach is notably accessible.



By using simple, jargon-free language, he made his people centered vision for economic development clear and relatable, creating a sense of connection that is essential in garnering public trust.





His ability to talk about these issues in straightforward terms is what makes him resonate deeply with local communities, who often find political messages lost in complicated terminology.





The strength of Mundubile’s campaign lies not just in addressing relevant, concrete problems but also in his communication style—simple, honest, and focused on people’s lived experiences.





This powerful combination makes it difficult for voters to ignore a leader who listens and speaks their language, both literally and figuratively.





If you believe it will be easy to defeat Mundubile with a contextually grounded and simple communication method to the electorate, some people are in for an rude shock because the swarms of people at the rallies are a clear indicator of inevitable change.