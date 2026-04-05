MUNIR ZULU SAYS TO ANNOUNCE PREFERRED PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BEFORE APRIL 14, 2026
Former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu says leaders are remembered not only for the authority they demonstrate, but also for the stability they leave behind.
Mr. Zulu notes that the country is currently experiencing pressure from economic fluctuations and rising social tensions, adding that traditional methods of maintaining control may soon become less effective.
He says, on behalf of himself and his supporters, he will—God willing—announce his preferred presidential candidate before April 14, 2026.
Mr. Zulu adds that he has conducted sufficient consultations and believes the time has come to make his position public.
Does it really matter who your preferred candidate is, Mr. Munir Zulu?
This gentleman has an unbelievable capacity for over estimating his influence and abilities.
It is only in Zambia that the ramblings of a convicted criminal who served a jail sentence become content for social media.
Fugitives like Emmanuel Bwamba still grab headlines.
The 5th estate of democracy is misleading this nation in order to boost their online visibility.