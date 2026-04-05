MUNIR ZULU SAYS TO ANNOUNCE PREFERRED PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BEFORE APRIL 14, 2026

Former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu says leaders are remembered not only for the authority they demonstrate, but also for the stability they leave behind.

Mr. Zulu notes that the country is currently experiencing pressure from economic fluctuations and rising social tensions, adding that traditional methods of maintaining control may soon become less effective.

He says, on behalf of himself and his supporters, he will—God willing—announce his preferred presidential candidate before April 14, 2026.

Mr. Zulu adds that he has conducted sufficient consultations and believes the time has come to make his position public.