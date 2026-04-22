HE REFUSED RICE FOR 47 YEARS — AND HE’S STILL STANDING!



Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has revealed he has NOT eaten rice since 1979 the year he returned from Tanzania to fight in the war that overthrew Idi Amin.





That’s nearly FIVE DECADES of zero rice. No exceptions. No compromise.



His reason? Pure African identity.

“I don’t eat rice because I am not an Indian. I don’t eat bread because I am not a European. I AM INDIGENOUS.” Museveni





His diet? Cassava. Bananas. Millet. Peas. Groundnuts. The same foods his ancestors ate. The same foods Africa grew BEFORE colonisation told us otherwise.





Love him or hate him this man’s discipline is undeniable. While the world was importing foreign habits, Museveni was eating African.





The internet is going crazy. The debate is ON.



Is eating local really a form of African pride or is food just food



African hype media