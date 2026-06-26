MUTALE MWANZA PUBLICLY ENDORSES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA; PRESIDENT RESPONDS





By Oster Chali Halutaka



Popular Zambian media personality and social media influencer Mutale Mwanza, who commands an estimated 1.7 million followers across her social media platforms, has publicly endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema, expressing confidence in his leadership and urging him to remain focused on developing the country.

In a post on her Facebook page, Mutale Mwanza wrote:





M- Nation 﫱

From the manifestos presented so far, This one does it for me ! Ba Kateka Ba Hakainde Hichilema Natusunge Ama Reserves Mukwai !



FORWARD IWE ‼️ ….her first post was this then later comments per article



Then added in the comments section;





“I am truly humbled Mr President. Please continue taking the country FORWARD. Stay focused and don’t mind the Group 3’s with AI images. We believe in you. Personally, you have my support.”

President Hichilema later responded directly to her post, saying:





The President reaponded .



“Much appreciated mummy. We don’t take your endorsement for granted. God bless you.”



The interaction quickly attracted thousands of reactions and comments, with many social media users welcoming the exchange between the President and one of Zambia’s most influential online personalities.

With an estimated 1.7 million followers, Mutale Mwanza’s endorsement is significant, coming from one of the country’s most prominent media personalities and digital influencers.





Her message encouraged the Head of State to remain focused on his development agenda despite criticism and the circulation of AI-generated content targeting him.





President Hichilema’s public response acknowledging the endorsement has further fueled discussion online, highlighting the influence of social media personalities in shaping public discourse and political conversations in Zambia.