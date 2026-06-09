NAKACHINDA REFUSED TO ATTEND MEETING WHEN SUMMONED – COP



A POLICE officer has testified that Patriotic Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda declined to attend a meeting at which he had been summoned to provide evidence over allegations that the UPND had dispatched a vehicle carrying pre-marked ballot papers to the Kabushi and Copperbelt by-elections.





Arresting officer Malumbe Moono told Lusaka Resident Magistrate Mbuyanwa Sinvula that despite being served with a letter requiring him to attend the meeting without fail, Nakacinda instead wrote to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) stating that he would not attend because the commission was no longer independent and was allegedly controlled by the Executive.





Nakacinda is facing one count of failure to comply with a lawful summons. It is alleged that in November 2022, he publicly claimed that the ruling UPND had dispatched vehicles carrying pre-marked ballot papers to districts where by-elections were being held. Following the allegations, the ECZ summoned him to provide evidence in support of the claims.





Mr Moono testified that investigations established that the ECZ wrote to Nakacinda on November 7, 2022, inviting him to attend a meeting. He said the letter was delivered to the PF Secretariat and received on Nakacinda’s behalf by Silvester Phiri. The commission later received a response from Nakacinda in which he respectfully declined to attend the meeting.





Mr Moono also told the court that he later visited the Zambia National Archives, where he obtained a newspaper dated November 2, 2022, containing the allegations attributed to Nakacinda.





“I confirmed the allegations made against the commission,” Mr Moono said.



He said that after completing his investigations, he formally charged Nakacinda, who denied the offence when cautioned.





Magistrate Sinvula adjourned the matter to July 10, 2026, for continuation of trial.



Perpertual Sichikwenkwe

TOZ