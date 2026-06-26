NALUMANGO URGES VOTERS TO SCRUTINIZE MANIFESTOS OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to carefully scrutinize the manifestos of presidential candidates, warning that some do not have the interests of the people at heart.





Mrs. Nalumango questioned how certain aspirants could undermine and mislead citizens by dismissing the achievements made by government in laying a strong economic foundation.





She said it is unfortunate that those who presided over the country’s economic decline now want to return to power, cautioning that their messages to the electorate suggest they would only cause further damage.





The Vice President further argued that opposition aspirants lacked a clear message and urged voters not to be swayed by campaign music and entertainment.





Speaking on the Let the People Talk programme on Radio Phoenix in Lusaka, Mrs. Nalumango highlighted the UPND administration’s focus over the past four years on restoring economic stability, restructuring Zambia’s debt, and creating conditions for sustainable growth.





She noted that while the country has recorded progress through increased foreign reserves and reduced inflation, the full benefits of reforms will soon begin to trickle down to citizens.





Mrs. Nalumango added that the current single‑digit inflation rate reflects improved stability, though global fuel prices and external factors continue to influence the cost of goods.