NAMIBIA APPROVES URGENT RETURN FOR CITIZENS IN SOUTH AFRICA



The Namibian government has given the green light for Namibians living in South Africa to return home voluntarily and urgently.What this means: If you are a Namibian national in South Africa and wish to come back to Namibia, you can now do so through an official government-approved process.

What this means: If you are a Namibian national in South Africa and wish to come back to Namibia, you can now do so through an official government-approved process.

Important to know:



· Logistical arrangements are still being finalised



· The High Commission asks for your patience while these details are put in place

· This is a voluntary programme…no one is forced to return



How to register your interest:

Contact the Namibian High Commission in Pretoria or the Consulate:





 High Commission (Pretoria):

+27 76 298 9093

+27 76 150 6963

+27 79 982 9188



 Consulate:

+27 71 833 4542

+27 82 716 7312

+27 76 423 8128





Stay tuned for further updates on dates and travel arrangements once all logistics are confirmed.





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