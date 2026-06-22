Namibia Ended Visa Free Entry For The US, UK, And Over 30 Other Countries



Since April last year, citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, and more than 30 other countries have needed a visa to enter Namibia. They used to walk in with nothing but a passport. Not anymore. Namibia’s government made the call after years of watching the arrangement run in one direction only.





Here is the part that explains everything. Namibian passport holders have long needed visas to enter the US, the UK, Germany, and most of the other countries on this list. Meanwhile their citizens could enter Namibia freely. Officials called the new policy reciprocity, not retaliation. If you want easy entry into our country, give our citizens the same courtesy in yours.





The UK had already tightened its own visa rules on Namibians back in 2023, which is part of what set this in motion. Namibia’s tourism industry raised concerns about losing visitors from key markets like Germany, but the government held its position anyway, framing this as a matter of sovereignty and dignity rather than short term arrivals.





This is a small country making a point that plenty of bigger African nations have avoided making for years.





Should every African country start matching visa policy with visa policy, even if it costs them tourists in the short term, or is that a price not worth paying. There are people who will defend each side here, and not all of them are wrong.