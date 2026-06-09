National Revolution Party Leader Cosmo  Mumba arrested in Chipata hospitalized

Dr Mumba arrested in Chipata released hospitalized



By Staff Reporter



9th June 26 – Chipata



Mr Cosmo Mumba, often known as ‘Dr Cosmo Mumba’ has allegedly been beaten, injured and released from police custody in Chipata on the heels of the fiasco between the police and the Tonse Pamodzi leadership of hon Brian Mundubile and Running Mate hon Makebi Zulu.





“I’m nursing injuries on the leg and general body pains after being beaten by police but they released me as I was in too much pain,” said Dr Mumba.





He is the leader of the National Revolution Party affiliated to the Mundubile Makebi-led Tonse Pamodzi Alliance.





Several other party followers have been arrested pending charges after police in Chipata disrupted an indoor party meeting hosted by hon Brian Mundubile and Running Mate Makebi Zulu at Protea Hotel after attending the send off mass of the Ngoni Chief Mpezeni IV who died May 30.





It is reported that apart from Dr Mumba, five other alliance members are in police custody but the named ones are Peter Kachala, Lucky Chamba Wilo and’John Cena’.





Alliance lawyer State Counsel George Chisanga who was at police with the arrested could not be reached immediately.





Earlier on, state police drove Mundubile and Running Mate Makebi out onto the edge of Chipata town telling them they are not needed.



This is a developing story, image, Dr Mumba. Dr Mumba is a younger brother of Pastor Nervous Mumba.



– Anthony Mukwita