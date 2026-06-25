🟩 NATO’S SECRETARY GENERAL SAYS UKRAINE IS BLEEDING RUSSIA AT AN EXTRAORDINARY RATE





🇺🇦 Speaking to Fox News, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Ukraine is performing well on the battlefield and is killing or seriously wounding between 30,000 and 35,000 Russian troops every month.





Those are staggering numbers.



They speak not only to the intensity of the fighting, but to the kind of war Russia is now trapped in — one where it continues to throw men into assaults, absorb catastrophic losses, and still struggles to translate that bloodshed into meaningful strategic gains.





And there is another detail that makes those figures even more striking.



Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov recently stated that drones now account for roughly 90% of Russian casualties. If that figure is even close to accurate, it tells you just how radically the battlefield has changed.





This is no longer a war defined only by artillery duels, armored columns, and trench assaults.



It is increasingly a war of constant aerial hunting — FPVs, bomber drones, reconnaissance platforms, strike drones, and long-range systems finding, tracking, and killing Russian troops at a scale that would have been difficult to imagine a few years ago.





Thirty to thirty-five thousand casualties in a single month is not the sign of a healthy army advancing with confidence.



It is the sign of an army being ground down by a defender that continues to adapt, innovate, and kill at scale.





And if drones are now responsible for the overwhelming majority of those losses, then Ukraine is not just surviving the future of warfare.



It is helping define it.